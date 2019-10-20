New Delhi: Giving details about the massive operation that the Indian Army carried out on Sunday in retaliation to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said six to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the operation and over three terror launch pads have completely been destroyed in areas inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“In the retaliatory action, we have caused severe damage to terrorists’ infrastructure. Terrorists’ camps opposite Tangdhar sector have been destroyed. Six to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed and over three terror camps have been destroyed,” he said.

Saying that the Army was getting intelligence inputs about terrorist coming closer to Army camps, Rawat said over the last month, there were repeated attempts from different sectors to infiltrate terrorists into Indian side.

“Of late, we had info that terrorists are coming closer to camps in the forward areas. In last 1 month, we have seen repeated attempts from different sectors to infiltrate terrorists,” he added.

He further stated that on October 19 evening, there was an attempt in Tangdhar sector to infiltrate terrorists, and the Army retaliated.

“Last evening an attempt was made in Tangdhar to infiltrate terrorists, we retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack firing at our post in which we did suffer, but before they could attempt the infiltration, it was decided that we target the terror camps across the PoK,” he said, adding, “We had the coordinates of these camps. We have caused severe damage to terrorists’ infrastructure across the PoK.”