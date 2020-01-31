New Delhi: Three terrorists were killed and a policeman injured after a group of three-four terrorists on Friday opened fire at a joint Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP)-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) toll in Nagrota area in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place around 5 AM on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed following the firing even as additional reinforcements were rushed to the attack site.

Earlier, in a statement, the JKP said, “We intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The terrorists, who were inside the truck, fired on us, triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter going on.”

J&K Police: The police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. The truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed. Encounter going on https://t.co/sm9vLSC5b8 pic.twitter.com/Zs89iR779V — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

#UPDATE Two explosions heard near Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway. One policeman injured, one terrorist killed in the encounter (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/I7fwofQphL — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Notably, the incident comes just days after a JKP officer, Davinder Singh, was arrested from the same highway while transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Jammu. This is also the first terror attack in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.

Notably, Nagrota is the same place where an Army camp was attacked in November 2016, resulting in the martyrdom of seven Army personnel, while all three terrorists involved in the attack were gunned down.

Friday’s incident also comes nearly a year after over 40 CRPF troopers were martyred when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide attacker rammed his SUV into their convoy. The attack prompted a retaliatory airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a JeM camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, which led to aerial skirmishes between the IAF and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) a day later.