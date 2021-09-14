Ahmedabad: A total of three people working in a city-based unit manufacturing vegetable puffs succumbed to suffocation after inhaling the smokes accumulated in the premises overnight as said by the police officials on Tuesday. The incident occurred near a school in K K Nagar, a residential enclave in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad city. The Inspector V R Vaghela said that the locals had suspected amiss and hence informed the police control room. The unit main door remained shut in the morning which elevated suspension.Also Read - TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns From Rajya Sabha Over 'Violence' in Bengal, Says 'Feeling Suffocated'

On reaching the spot, the Ghatlodia police opened the main door and found three people lying unconscious on the floor. The fire brigade was called by the police. Jayesh Khadia, the fire officer said that they were called to check the gas leakage in the premises. Also Read - I Need to Breathe: Sooraj Pancholi Feels Suffocated, Quits Instagram, Deletes All Pics Except One

The three persons were later declared dead, Khadia said, adding that an inspection by the fire brigade team revealed that there was no gas leakage or fire in the unit during the night. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Ravindra Patel said as per primary investigation into the incident, the three workers, who used to sleep inside the unit at night, might have died after inhaling smoke. Also Read - Feeling Suffocated Due to Air Pollution in Delhi? Head to These Places For a Smog-Free Holiday

“It appears that the workers might have died due to suffocation following the accumulation of smoke inside the unit during the night. We have sent the dead bodies for postmortem and also called in forensic experts to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths,” Patel said.

The deceased have been identified as Ibrahim, Aslam, and Hasan, the police added.

