New Delhi: The Army on Sunday confirmed reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in north Sikkim on Saturday, adding that the issue was resolved after local-level interaction and dialogue.

"Incidents of face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour and minor injuries occurred on both sides, troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue," news agency ANI quoted Army sources as saying.

Further stating that such a development has taken after a long time, sources added that temporary and short-duration face-offs occur as the boundary is not resolved.

“Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. This has occurred after a long time,” the sources further said.

Saturday’s development, notably, comes nearly three years after the world’s two most populous countries found themselves on the brink of a military confrontation over the Doklam plateau issue, in August 2017. The two countries have earlier also fought a war, in 1962, in which China resoudingly defeated India.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the latest confrontation between the two sides took place near the Naku La sector, a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres. As per the report, four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops suffered injuries during the confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers.

This episode also comes at a time tensions between India and China’s ‘all-weather ally,’ Pakistan, have flared up yet again, this time on the issue of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) including in its weather forecast, that of both Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.