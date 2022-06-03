Bypoll Results 2022: The counting of votes for three assembly seats—Brajarajnagar in Odisha, Thrikkakara in Kerala, and Champawat in Uttarakhand are underway amid tight security. The result of Champawat is likely to decide the date of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had lost his Khatima Assembly seat earlier this year to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of Congress. All the three seats had went to polls earlier this week. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Gun Control In Canada: Trudeau Announces 'Freeze' On Handgun Ownership

Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE Updates

BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty is heading towards victory in Brajarajnagar by-election. Mohanty has secured 75,317 votes after the 16th round of counting.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on his victory. “Congratulations Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji on winning from Champawat, Uttarakhand. This victory is an ode to the vision of Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi; your work for public welfare & hardwork of BJP karyakartas. It’s also an affirmation of people’s trust in BJP. Best wishes!” he tweeted.

चम्पावत उपचुनाव में रिकार्ड मतों से विजयी होने पर उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami को बहुत बधाई। यह प्रचंड जीत प्रदेश में भाजपा के विकास और सुशासन के मॉडल को और मज़बूती देगी। मुझे भरोसा है कि धामीजी अब और अधिक ऊर्जा और उत्साह के साथ उत्तराखंड में विकास को गति देंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 3, 2022

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami leads from Champawat assembly seat with 54,121 votes. CM shows a victory sign as trends indicate a win in key bypoll.

Champawat | BJP workers celebrate as Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami leads from Champawat assembly seat with 54,121 votes CM shows a victory sign as trends indicate a win in key bypoll pic.twitter.com/jZ64wESUVq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

