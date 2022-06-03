Thrikkakara Bypoll Result 2022: The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala suffered a massive political setback with the opposition Congress-UDF retaining the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency here in the much-awaited bypoll as its nominee Uma Thomas won by a historic margin of over 25,000 votes against the Left candidate Jo Joseph.

While the CPI(M), which had conducted an unprecedented grassroot level campaigning under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the constituency, termed the defeat as “unexpected” and a “shock”, the jubilant Congress said their resounding victory was a slap on the face of the second Vijayan government on its first anniversary.

Kerala | People celebrate at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram as Congress-led UDF candidate Uma Thomas wins the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election pic.twitter.com/Y59iYx5XqN — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

On Wednesday, as last-minute final analysis of the voting statistics were being done by the rival political fronts and at the end of the day, the CPI-M leadership appeared to have more smiles on their faces. Analysis showed that while the turnout in the Left strongholds was above 75 per cent, but in areas where the Congress has an upper hand the turnout was less than 60 per cent.

Thrikkakara Bypoll Result 2022: Highlights