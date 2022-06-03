Thrikkakara Bypoll Result 2022: The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala suffered a massive political setback with the opposition Congress-UDF retaining the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency here in the much-awaited bypoll as its nominee Uma Thomas won by a historic margin of over 25,000 votes against the Left candidate Jo Joseph.
While the CPI(M), which had conducted an unprecedented grassroot level campaigning under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the constituency, termed the defeat as “unexpected” and a “shock”, the jubilant Congress said their resounding victory was a slap on the face of the second Vijayan government on its first anniversary.
On Wednesday, as last-minute final analysis of the voting statistics were being done by the rival political fronts and at the end of the day, the CPI-M leadership appeared to have more smiles on their faces. Analysis showed that while the turnout in the Left strongholds was above 75 per cent, but in areas where the Congress has an upper hand the turnout was less than 60 per cent.
Thrikkakara Bypoll Result 2022: Highlights
- Congress candidate Uma Thomas wins by-poll in Kerala’s Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.
- Uma, the widow of prominent party leader and former legislator from the constituency late P T Thomas, showcased an impressive lead in all the 12 rounds of the counting since the beginning.
- While she polled a total of over 72,000 votes, her nearest rival Joseph could garner only over 47,000 votes. BJP nominee A N Radhakrishnan came third.
- Congress candidate Uma Thomas takes an early lead in postal ballots.
- Of the 10 postal votes counted so far, Uma got six and CPI-M candidate Joe Joseph secured four.
- Both Uma and Joseph are extremely confident of winning, while the BJP’s veteran candidate A.N. Radhakrishnan, who till the end of polling said he will be the winner, but on Thursday he said he will get more votes (over 15,000) than his party candidate got in the 2021 April Assembly polls.