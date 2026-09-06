Thrissur Accident: Three members of a family, including 3-year-old, killed in bike-car crash in Kunnamkulam

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a car lost control and rammed into their motorcycle in Kunnamkulam on Saturday.

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Thrissur Accident: Three members of a family, including 3-year-old, killed in bike-car crash in Kunnamkulam | Image: ANI

Thrissur Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Kerala where three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a car rammed into their motorcycle in Kunnamkulam. The incident took place in Kunnamkulam on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), his wife Safna (25) and their three-year-old son Yamil Aibak. The deceased were residents of Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad.

#WATCH | Thrissur, Keralam: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed after a car lost control and rammed into their motorcycle in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur district. The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), his wife Safna (25), and their… pic.twitter.com/3Zdz7fku3a — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

The impact of the collision was so intense that the motorbike was ripped apart. In the video, shared by news agency ANI, parts of the bike can be seen lying on the roadside. The white-coloured car can also be seen damaged at the front.

According to police, the dreadful mishap occurred around midnight on Saturday on the Guruvayur–Kunnamkulam road. The Muneer, along with his wife and kid, was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

As per initial information, Muneer stopped the bike by the roadside and was talking on the phone.

“A car that was speeding towards a bike on which a family from Edakkazhiyoor was riding lost control and hit it. The force of the impact sent the bike occupants flying for about 50 meters. The car, which sped forward, threw the bikers into the air and crashed into an electricity post on the roadside. The car and the bike were completely destroyed by the impact of the impact,” Kunnamkulam police said, ETV Bharat reported.

However, eyewitnesses allege that the driver of the car was drunk.

“The car hit a bike parked on the side of the road without any control. We ran after hearing a loud noise. The car also smashed a nearby electric post. The driver was drunk. He was unable to even stand straight,” a local told ETV Bharat.

The driver of the car fled the scene after hitting the bike from behind.

Police have lodged a case under relevant sections against the car driver and are investigating the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.