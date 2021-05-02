Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Thrissur Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Thrissur went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Thrissur seat: Thrissur comes under the Thrissur district in Kerala. In 2016, CPI’s Adv.V S Sunilkumar bagged this seat by defeating Padmaja Venugopal of INC by a margin of 6,987 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, Adv.Therambil Ramakrishnan came to power on INC’s ticket, defeating P. Balachandran of CPI by a margin of 16, 169 votes. In 2016, the Thrissur Assembly constituency had 1,72,138 registered electors, of which 81,663 were males and 90,475 females.



KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: P. Balachandran of CPI, Padmaja Venugopal of CONG, Suresh Gopi of BJP

Viewers are advised to keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting in the Thrissur constituency.

Thrissur SEAT LIVE UPDATES:

