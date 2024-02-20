Thugs Attack Liquor Shop Workers In Gurugram’s Shivaji Nagar, Demand Extortion

The police said that an FIR has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

Gurugram Shivaji Nagar Crime: In an apparent case of extortion, a group of more than 30 hoodlums allegedly attacked a liquor shop in Gurugram’s Shivaji Nagar area and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 5 lakh from its owner, said the police on Tuesday adding that the entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the liquor shop.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar, in his police complaint, said that six youths arrived at his shop to buy liquor around 10 pm on February 15. After taking five bottles, they paid for only one bottle and began to leave the shop, Kumar said in his complaint.

“When the salesman refused to give them bottles, the accused beat him up and said in a threatening tone that he should tell the owner to pay them Rs 5 lakh extortion to run this shop. Hearing the noise, I came to the counter where the accused began abusing me and threatened to kill me,” Kumar said in his complaint.

“In the meantime, more than 25 people also entered the shop and joined the six youths. They attacked my partner Sachin Kataria and his two associates Abhimanyu and Deepak with sticks and sharp weapons. They were injured critically and rushed to the hospital. The accused fled after leaving their two motorcycles on the spot and then the police was called,” he said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered following the complaint under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday, police said.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station, said that a “case has been registered” and added the “accused will be identified and arrested soon”.

