Patna: The Bihar Assembly witnessed a major ruckus on Monday as the Opposition leaders tore the tickets of 'The Kashmir Files' inside the Assembly even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present in the House.

This prompted Speaker Vijay Sinha to adjourn the House in the first half.

The tickets of 'The Kashmir Files' were distributed free of cost by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Tar Kishore Prasad to every legislator.

The film has been declared tax-free by the state government and the tickets were offered free of cost.

“When we reached for the proceedings of the Assembly on Monday, the tickets were distributed by the state government to every legislator. We learnt that deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad was involved in the distribution of tickets. We objected to this as the government was involved in promotion of a film,” said Mahboob Alam, MLA of the Left Party.

“The state government is making efforts to create communal tension in the society through this film. Every individual has his own right to choose what he or she wants to watch. The state government cannot force anyone to see a film. They want to further their communal agenda by showcasing a film like this,” said RJD MLA Satish Kumar.

The Opposition leaders went into the well of the House and tore off the tickets and walked out of the Assembly.