New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a female teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal was brutally assaulted by a group of people led by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Amal Sarkar. In a video of the alleged act, the woman is seen tied at her knees with rope and dragged over an earthern road.

The victim identified as Smritikona Das has alleged that the men assaulted her as she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road. Her elder sister who was also present on the spot at the time of the incident, shouted at the miscreants after which the men dragged her too to the ground where Das was lying.

“Initially, we were told that the road being built in front of our house would be 12-feet wide. We agreed to give up land for that. But we objected when the panchayat decided to widen the road to 24 feet. Following the objection they attacked us”, the women alleged.

Both women were taken to hospital. Reports claimed that the elder sister–Soma Das was released after first aid

On Sunday, Das lodged a police complaint against five people after which an investigation has been launched but the cops are yet to make any arrest. However, the South Dinajpur Trinamool leadership has expelled Amal Sarkar, for his alleged role in the incident.