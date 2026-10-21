Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘right-hand man’ Randeep Malik under scanner, his brothers to be questioned in jail

According to the police, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case

New Delhi: The security agencies are working relentlessly to investigate the recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. According to reports, the agencies are probing the role of Randeep Malik, a top US-based operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It is important to note that gangster Anil Pandit has claimed responsibility for the attack on social media; however, the focus remains on Malik.

Reports further add that Malik is considered extremely close to both Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol. Anmol is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, while Lawrence is in a Gujarat jail. Both are likely to be questioned soon. Pandit and Rehan, the alleged shooter in the Tiger Shroff firing case, had been working under Malik until a few months ago and were considered his men.

Here are some of the key details:

Rehan had earlier been deployed by Malik and Pandit in connection with a firing incident in Sonipat.

Sources say Rehan was shown the same “American dream” that Malik had earlier presented to Pandit.

A few months after the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Pandit was sent to California via the dunki route (an illegal immigration route).

He was held up as an example to recruit young people into the network.

Until last year, Pandit handled dabba calls (concealed VoIP calls) for Malik. Malik himself had trained Pandit.

Until a few months ago, screenshots featuring both their names used to surface.

Recently, Pandit was given an independent role within the gang and was linked to Anmol Bishnoi’s faction.

Malik was placed in the senior tier, where planning and target selection take place.

This is why Malik’s and Anmol’s names appeared in the screenshots related to the Tiger Shroff case.

Three key accused brought to Mumbai from Kota

Three key accused apprehended in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday, police said. Police brought them by road from Kota to Mumbai and, upon arrival, immediately took them to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination, an official said.

Following the medical check-up, the accused were escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation. The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, the official said.

The Kota city police had handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate there. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai. Meanwhile, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal arrived at the AEC office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, informing officials that he would represent the accused as their defence counsel in the case.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri. The accused fled to Surat and once there, boarded a Jaipur-bound train. The three were supposed to go to Delhi on a bus and then flee to Nepal.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. According to the police, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.