Tiger Shroff Mumbai firing: FIR lodged against 3 unidentified persons; Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe | Key updates

Mumbai Police registered an attempt to murder case after unidentified gunmen fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu; probe transferred to Crime Branch.

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Police personnel impose security cordon as they inspect a vehicle after gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car (PTI)

Mumbai: In a major development following Sunday evening’s terrifying shooting incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area, the Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified assailants who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle. Given the high-profile nature of the attack and potential gang links, the case was transferred from Juhu police station to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday, October 19, 2026. While the actor escaped unhurt, two people, including his driver sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment. Authorities are currently verifying a viral social media post in which members associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. Here are all the details you need to know about the firing incident at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle.

Police registers FIR for attempt to murder

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal acts done in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, an official said.

With the Crime Branch taking over the probe, investigators were probing all possible angles to the case, including potential links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said. Tracking down the three unidentified shooters remains the primary challenge for law enforcement agencies, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacts on firing incident at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle

In the wake of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said “bullets would be answered with bullets” and warned that the government would not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai.

Shinde met Shroff at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area late Sunday night, enquired about the 36-year-old actor’s health, reassured his concerned family, and assured them of full security following the firing incident.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity. Speaking to reporters after meeting Shroff, Shinde said the time had come to uproot criminal networks once again, referring to the crackdown on gangs in the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies)