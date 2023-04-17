Home

Tiger Terror: Curfew Imposed In Uttarakhand Villages, Schools To Remain Shut Till April 18

The curfew has been imposed from 7 PM to 6 AM and the schools and Anganwadi centres of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils will remain closed on 17 and 18 April.

The move from the administration comes after two people were killed by a tiger in Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot areas on April 13 and 15.

Pauri Garhwal: The Pauri Garhwal district administration on Sunday imposed a curfew in several villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils after tiger terror gripped the locals in these villages. The move from the administration comes after two people were killed by a tiger in Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot areas on April 13 and 15.

“The curfew has been imposed from 7 PM to 6 AM and the schools and Anganwadi centres of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils will remain closed on 17 and 18 April,” the order from the district administration stated.

Copy of the order:

After taking cognizance of the report of Lansdowne SDM Akash Joshi, District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan issued the order late on Sunday night.

As per the order from the district administration, the Dhumakot and Rikhanikhal tehsildars were asked to camp in tiger-affected areas. Along with this, instructions have been given to mark the sensitive houses and families affected by the tiger.

In the meantime, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lansdowne Dalip Rawat has urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure the security of the residents of the area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.