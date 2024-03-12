Tight Security, Flag Marches In Delhi, Noida, Assam As Centre Implements Citizenship Amendment Act; Check Sensitive Areas

New Delhi: The security arrangements have been enhanced in northeast Delhi, Jamia, controversial Shaheen Bagh other sensitive areas by the Delhi Police after the Centre notified rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across India. Giving details, DCP of North East Delhi Joy Tirkey stated that the security has been beefed up taking into consideration the violent protests that occurred in 2020. “We have made arrangements in the North East district. Our experience in 2020 was unpleasant which resulted in heavy loss… We had a meeting of the Aman Committee where we briefed people of both communities. We have tagged the potential troublemakers and some known criminals,” he said.

“We are in touch with our beat constables and keeping an eye on social media too. We are doing a flag march for two days and will have an extensive flag march from tomorrow. Special care will be taken in sensitive areas through drones…” he added.

Implementation of CAA: Flag March In Noida

A flag march was held by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Noida, following the Centre’s announcement. Cops are also conducting foot patrolling at sensitive areas.

Joint Commissioner Shivhari Meena said, “As per the directions given by the CM, we are conducting foot patrolling at populated and sensitive areas. Through this, we are trying to assure people that we are with them.”

