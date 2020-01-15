New Delhi: The Tihar Jail authorities have informed the Nirbhaya rapists that after January 20, they won’t be allowed to meet their family members. They have been asked to inform when they would like to meet their family members for the last time. On January 22, the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Singh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta — will be hanged.

According to reports, the convicts will be allowed to talk to their family members for a comparatively longer time as they would have to prepare a will in the presence of the jail superintendent. Their money, earned from prison work, will also be handed over to their family members. Akshay earned the maximum of Rs 69,000 during his stay, followed by Vinay (Rs 39,000) and Pawan Gupta (Rs 29,000). Mukesh Kumar didn’t do any physical labour in the prison.

According to sources, the convicts have been kept in isolation. They can’t get access to any news reports.

While in jail, Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay took admission in Class X in 2016, and appeared for the board examinations a year later, but couldn’t clear the same. In 2015, Vinay had started a one-year bachelor’s degree program, but couldn’t complete it. Vinay had also taken to painting inside the jail.

On Tuesday, Mukesh Singh moved a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind after the Supreme Court rejected his curative petition against the capital punishment earlier today.