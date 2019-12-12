New Delhi: At a time when the execution for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape is nearing, authorities in Tihar Jail have asked Uttar Pradesh to provide two hangmen at short notice.

Responding to Tihar Jail’s request, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar said that the department is ready to provide the hangmen at any time.

“Tihar Jail’s Superintendent has written to us requesting to send two hangmen to carry out the execution of convicts who have been given capital punishment. We will send hangmen even on short notice,” Anand Kumar said.

Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (Prisons): Tihar Jail's Superintendent has written to us requesting to send two hangmen to carry out execution of convicts who have been given capital punishment. We will send hangmen even on short notice. pic.twitter.com/42jHPEN3Xc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2019

He said that Tihar Jail does not have hangmen for those who were awarded capital punishment and are not left with any constitutional and legal remedy.

The letter from Tihar mentioned that some convicts in the jail were awarded capital punishment and their legal and constitutional remedies had been exhausted.

The letter stated further that the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case — Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma — are on death row for two years.

As per updates, UP prison administration has two hangmen on its rolls, one in Lucknow and another in Meerut.

According to another report, officials in Tihar Jail stated that they have received 15 letters, including two from outside India, from people who have expressed their desire to carry out the death sentence of the Nirbhaya rape convicts. Officials have received letters from Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, two from London and one from the US.

In addition to this, two people earlier, one from Shimla and another from Tamil Nadu, had expressed willingness to execute the death sentence to the convicts of the Nirbhaya case.

The development comes after President Ram Nath Kovind last week rejected the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts of the rape case. Earlier this week, another convict Akshay Kumar had moved Supreme Court with a review petition, urging the top court to pardon him as his life-span has been shortened by the air and water pollution of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday stated that it will hear on December 17 the review petition of Akshay Kumar, one of the convicts in 2012 gang rape case.