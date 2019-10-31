New Delhi: Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat who unsuccessfully contested the just concluded Haryana Assembly Election 2019 on a BJP ticket, has filed a complaint alleging that her sister and brother-in-law assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

The police have registered a case based on Phogat’s complaint that she was allegedly harassed and threatened by the duo on October 28 while visiting her parental house in Bhunthan Kalan village in Fatehabad, Haryana.

The three were visiting Phogat’s parental house on the occasion of Diwali. Phogat claimed that they got into an argument as her brother-in-law Aman Punia misbehaved with her father. When she rebuked him, Aman threatened to kill her, she alleged.

“Sonali Phogat in her complaint to the police on Tuesday alleged that she was roughed up by her sister Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman and both of them also threatened her after the two sides had a verbal duel over some matter,” SHO, Police Station, Sadar, Fatehabad, Inspector Prahlad told PTI.

“Acting on her complaint, we registered a case of simple assault and criminal intimidation and booked her sister and brother-in-law,” he added.

The case has been registered under Section 323 (assault) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have not made any arrest yet and an investigation into the case is underway.

Notably, Phogat lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur seat in the Haryana polls by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.