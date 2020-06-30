New Delhi: A day after the Narendra Modi-led government imposed ban on 59 Chinsese applications, in the wake of ongoing bitter standoff along LAC, TikTok (one of the banned apps) has been removed from Apple’s app store and Google play store. TikTok, Chinese video-sharing platform has more than 100 million active users in India. It was said to be the only source of income for many users across the country. Also Read - Chinese Apps Banned: What Will Happen to Installed Apps Now? Alternatives? FAQs Answered

Meanwhile TikTok India has issued a statement wherein it has asserted that the app continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law.

"The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with conerned stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government", TikTok India tweeted the statement on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Apart from TikTok, the government has banned 58 other apps including Shareit, WeChat, CamScanner.

This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. In a statement, the government had said that these measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order

“There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country,” said the government.