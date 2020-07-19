New Delhi: Days after the Narendra Modi-led government banned 59 Chinese applications for reasons of national security and data privacy, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that India now aims to become the number one mobile phone manufacturing hub in the world, for which the country has developed 200 new apps. Also Read - TikTok Returning in India After July 22?

Speaking at an event yesterday, the minister stated that data of Indians belongs to the community and the country and the government will never compromise on its sovereignty. Prasad also said that the Centre is bringing a data protection law which is being examined by a select committee of Parliament. Also Read - Amazon Employees Receive 'Delete TikTok' Email, eCommerce Giant Says it Was 'Sent in Error'

“I have been advocating that data of Indians belongs to Indians. Data of Indians belong to the community and data of Indians belong to the sovereign of India. This articulation that India has formulated is now finding global results. Under no circumstances we shall tolerate data imperialism,” the IT minister said. Also Read - Twitter Trends #KennySebastianGetPregnant After Screenshots of Him Abusing go Viral, Comedian Calls Them Fake

Stressing on the electronic manufacturing sector, Prasad further stated that India had two units in 2014 but now the number has increased to 260. He claimed that the country has become the second biggest mobile manufacturing in the world. “My ambition is to make it number 1, passing China as the biggest mobile manufacturing (hub)”, Indian Express quoted him as saying.