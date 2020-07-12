Tiktok Ban News: Days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, over national security concerns, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has sent a notice and a list of 79 questions to these applications. In a stern warning, the ministry has asked these apps to reply within 3 weeks, failing which they may face permanent ban across India. Also Read - Nationwide Lockdown on Cards? After States, Is Centre Planning to Impose Total Shutdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread? Here's The Complete Truth

"If these banned apps do not respond by July 22, the ban imposed on them would become permanent", the notice issued by MEITY reportedly read. If reports are to be believed, the replies from these banned companies will be sent to a special committee, constituted to examine the matter.

Meanwhile, TikTok, the short video-sharing platform, in its transparency report has stated that it has removed 16 million videos from Indian users in the last six months of 2019 for violating its content policies. The total number of videos removed globally during the same period stood at 49 million, reports claimed.

The report also revealed that TikTok received a total of 302 requests from India and the platform complied with 90 per cent of the requests. With 100 requests, the US came second to India in terms of number of requests.

TikTok said it did not receive any takedown requests or user information requests from China. “We do not and have not removed any content at the request of the Chinese government, and would not do so if asked,” a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge.

Earlier last month, the Narendra Modi-led government had imposed ban on 59 Chinese applications, in the wake of bitter standoff along LAC. A day after, TikTok India issued a statement and asserted that the app continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law.

“The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government”, TikTok India said.