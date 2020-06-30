New Delhi: A day after government banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India issued a statement asserting that it is in process of complying with the Centre’s order. Also Read - TikTok Removed From Google Play Store, Apple App Store After Govt Bans 59 Chinese Applications

“The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with conerned stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government”, TikTok India tweeted the statement on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Chinese Apps Banned: What Will Happen to Installed Apps Now? Alternatives? FAQs Answered

Furthermore, it added,”TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users.”