New Delhi: The craze of popular video-sharing app TikTok claimed yet another life last week in Coimbatore after a 22-year-old youth drowned in a lake trying to perform and record a stunt with his bull and share it on the addictive mobile app.

The incident came to light when the police retrieved the body of a power loom worker, identified as P Vigneshwaran, on Friday last week. Vigeshwaran, who did not know how to swim was acting for a video where he got into the lake to bathe and play with his bull.

Vigeshwaran was accompanied by two of his friends – Parameswaran and Buvaneswaran – who were shooting the video, sitting on the banks of the lake. It so happened that as he was making the video, the bull suddenly jumped towards the deep side of the lake. Vigeshwaran’s leg slipped trying to catch his bull and he drowned.

His friends called for help immediately but could not manage to save him. The bull, on the other hand, escaped unhurt. Vigeshwaran’s body has been sent to Government Hospital in Coimbatore for autopsy. An FIR has been registered into the incident.

The trio had made a similar video the day before the incident that received over 1000 views, prompting them to make another video.

Several similar accidents have taken place while shooting TikTok videos. Last month, a 19-year-old boy fell off a roof while making a video using the popular app. Earlier, a 24-year-old woman killed herself after her husband scolded her and filmed the act of suicide on TikTok.

Notably, in April this year, Madras High Court issued an order to lift the ban on the TikTok app after issuing it in the first place. While lifting the ban, the court revealed some conditions that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, will need to meet for the app to continue to be available for users to download.