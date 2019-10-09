New Delhi: A day after stirring controversy, Sonali Phogat, Haryana BJP’s candidate from Adampur, on Wednesday apologised for her remarks that votes of those who can’t chant Bharat Mata ki Jai are of no value. She had also slammed people not canting the Bharat Mata slogan, calling them “Pakistanis”.

In her apology, she said today, “I was in Balsamand (Hisar) for a public rally, there were a few college students there. When I started speaking & raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, those boys raise the slogans along with others.”

She added that she had asked the boys if they had come from Pakistan in a fit of anger. “I was angry & asked them if they have come from Pakistan. I apologise if I hurt someone’s sentiments but all I wanted was to tell them that we should say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ to give respect to our nation,” Phogat said.

On Tuesday, Sonali Phogat said that the votes of those who can’t chant Bharat Mata ki Jai are of no value. According to reports, the TiktTok star was addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Balsamand village where he urged the crowd to repeat Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan after her.

As some in the audience stayed silent, Sonali shouted. “Are you all from Pakistan? Say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ if you are Indians. I am ashamed of you all. There are Indians like you who can’t say Jai for their nation. The votes of those who can’t say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ are of no value.”

The new entrant created a stir as soon as her name was announced. Her claim to fame so far was her TikTok videos which she will keep on making for campaigning purpose ahead of the Haryana election 2019.

It must be noted that Haryana will go to polls on October 21, while the results will come on October 24.