New Delhi: Five boys who had gone for a dip in the Ganga here without letting their families know drowned, police said on Friday.

The boys, aged between 14 and 17 had gone to Sipahiya Ghat, about a kilometre from their homes, along with two other friends, police said.

Police pulled out the boys from the river with the help of divers and took them to a trauma centre, where all five were declared dead.

Police said deceased Tauseef, 17, Fardeen, 14, Saif, 15, Rizwan,15, and Safi, 14, all of Veeragadhi village under Ram Nagar police station had gone to have the bath in the river along with two others.

They all had left home on one pretext or other without letting their family members know of their actual plans, said police.

The teenagers first made a Tik Tok video on the river bank before taking the plunge, during which one of them began drowning and in a bid to rescue him, four others too drowned, police said.