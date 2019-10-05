New Delhi: The TikTok ‘villain’, Ashwani Kumar alias Johnny Dada, who was absconding after allegedly killing three people within a week in Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself dead on Friday night. Police said that the 30-year-old man killed himself in a roadways bus, incidentally, while trying to escape.

Speaking to a leading daily, Bijnor’s superintendent of police (SP), Sanjiv Tyagi, confirmed that Ashwini shot himself dead with a revolver he was carrying while travelling in to Dehradun.

Notably, Ashwini was reportedly absconding after the murders. However, he had left his digital footprint on Internet by uploading TikTok videos wherein he portrays himself as a ‘villain’. More than 15 teams from 21 police stations of the district were deployed to trace him. Besides, drones were also deployed to aid the search operation in Bijnore.

According to police, Ashwini shot a local BJP leader’s 25-year-old son and his nephew, 26, following a dispute on September 27 in Barhapur area. On September 30, he barged into the house of 27-year-old Nitika Sharma, who worked with a hotel in Dubai and had come to her hometown in Bijnore for her wedding. He pumped multiple bullets into her and since then he remained untraceable.

Ashwini, a graduate, hailed from Barhapur town of UP’s Bijnor. He used to work with a private firm in national capital. His father was a clerk in a sugarcane cooperative society in Dhampur tehsil and his elder brother is an employee of a private firm in Dehradun.