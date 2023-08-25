Home

Tilak Varma To Bat At No.4 In Sanjay Manjrekar’s Predicted India XI For Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup

Sanjay Manjrekar backed Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah as three genuine pacers with Hardik Pandya as fast bowling all-rounder.

Tilak Varma (Source: Twitter)

The Asia Cup is all set to get underway on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan. However, all eyes will be on the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. The win in the Asia Cup will be a great physiological advantage for teams heading into the World Cup where the arch-rivals will lock horns on October 14.

India have announced their squad for the Asia Cup, with injured KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returning to the set-up. Tilak Varma was also rewarded with a place in the team after a staggering show in the T20 format.

Ahead of the September 2 showdown, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar picked India’s playing XI for the iconic encounter. Manjrekar backed Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah as three genuine pacers with Hardik Pandya as fast bowling all-rounder.

Manjrekar picked Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as his two spinners while he selected KL Rahul as the team’s wicketkeeper-batter. It must be noted that KL Rahul is carrying a niggle and is not certain to play the opening game.

“My three seamers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. Hardik Pandya would be my fourth seamer. My spinners would be Jadeja and Kuldeep. My opener would be Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. No. 3 batter would be Virat Kohli. KL Rahul would play because he is the keeper,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Shreyas Iyer Or Tilak Varma To Bat At No.4

Shreyas Iyer has returned to the team after an injury and is likely to bat at No.4. Manjrekar, though, feels that Tilak Varma can also be tested at the No. 4 position.

“Either Shreyas Iyer or Tilak Varma could play [in the middle-order]. I am saying this because in India’s first-choice side XI, the first seven (six) batters, including Hardik Pandya, are all right-handers. Somewhere, India will have to fit in a left-hander in Tilak Varma. This is a problem India has,” Manjrekar added.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s India Playing XI for Asia Cup Game Against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/ Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

