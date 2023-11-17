‘Time For Global South To Unite’: PM Modi Condemns Death of Civilians In Israel-Hamas War

On Israel-Hamas war, PM Modi said this is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good.

PM Modi said all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region and India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the deaths of civilians in the intensified war between Israel and Hamas terrorist group. While addressing the Voice of the Global South Summit, PM Modi talked about “new challenges” in the West Asia region and said India has “exercised restraint” in the conflict. “This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good, ” he said.

Trending Now

“We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” he said.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit says "…We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October… pic.twitter.com/YZgklZFAo7 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

He said all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region and India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7.

“We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” he said.

PM Modi further noted that India has sent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians following his conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“After talking to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, we have also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good,” he said.

In the meantime, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered in the Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza.

The IDF troops found another terrorist tunnel in the Rantisi Hospital. It further said that a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found in the Al-Quds Hospital.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, “Exposing another layer of Hamas’ exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza: Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered.”

In another post, it stated, “Inside the Rantisi Hospital, yet another terrorist tunnel was unearthed by IDF troops.”

“The Shaldag SF unit, the 7th Brigade, and additional SF units exposed Hamas’s tunneling infrastructure inside the Shifa Hospital. They also discovered a booby-trapped vehicle that was prepared for the October 7th massacre, containing a large amount of weapons and ammunition,” Israeli Air Force posted on X.

Taking to X, IDF shared pictures of weapons and ammunition found in what they said was the Al-Quds Hospital. “Inside the Al-Quds Hospital, a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found. This was all found over the past 24 hours,” IDF posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck several more Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon. The IDF said that the attacks were carried out in response to attacks on the northern border, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, anti-tank guided missiles were fired at a number of army posts on the border near the Biranit base and the northern community of Rosh Hanikra. No injuries were reported in the attacks, according to The Times of Israel report.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.