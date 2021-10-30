Chandigarh: Days after announcing that he will form his own political party ahead of Punjab Assembly polls early next year, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday denied reports of backend talks with the Congress saying the time for rapprochement is over. However, he expressed gratefulness to party chief Sonia Gandhi for all the support.Also Read - Video: Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Congress' Poll Campaign in Goa, Rides Pillion on Motorcycle Taxi in Panaji | WATCH

"Reports of backend talks with Congress are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. I'm grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," Captain Amarinder Singh's aide Raveen Thukral quoted him as saying.

He further added that he will soon launch his own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions & others for Punjab elections.

“I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab elections once farmers’ issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers,” Singh added.

Earlier this month, he had said that he would launch his new party as soon as the Election Commission clears the name and the symbol. He had also said that many people from Congress were in touch with him and they will come out in the open when the time comes.

“We are waiting for the opportune moment. But I will not take their names. Already my supporters are being harassed,” Amarinder Singh added.

He rejected the Congress claims of a majority of the MLAs opposing his continuation in office, and said “once they (party leadership) had made up their mind to replace me, all these excuses were made”.

Taking on his detractors, particularly Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Randhawa, Amarinder Singh had slammed them for indulging in petty issues. “We will fight and defeat Sidhu from wherever he contests the upcoming Assembly polls,” he vowed, adding since the former had taken over the Punjab Congress reins, there had been a 25 per cent drop in the party’s popularity, as per his surveys.