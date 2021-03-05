New Delhi: The women who are at the forefront of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India have been featured on TIME Magazine’s international cover for the March edition. The cover of the titled ‘On the Frontlines of India’s Farmer Protest’ shows a group of women standing at Delhis’ Tikri border. Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

The issue talks about these women who despite the Supreme Court's suggestion to not be part of the farmers' protest chose to remain at the forefront of the agitation. The article in the issue reads 'I Cannot Be Intimidated. I Cannot Be Bought.'

The women who are leading the farmers' protest mentions that they were made clear by the Supreme Court that they should return. The women told TIME reporters that they did not take the court's suggestion that they were mere careworkers and not a equal stakeholder in good faith and that they felt stung by it.

“Why should we go back? This is not just the men’s protest. We toil in the fields alongside the men. Who are we—if not farmers?” News18 quoted Jasbir Kaur, a 74-year-old farmer from Rampur in western Uttar Pradesh, as telling the magazine.

“In response, women farmers—mostly from the rural states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh—scrambled onto stages, took hold of microphones and roared back a unanimous “No!”,” the article read.

The cover page shows women holding children while raising slogans at farmers’ protest site at Tikri border.

Notably, thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.