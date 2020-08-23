New Delhi: At a time when the Congress is divided over the leadership issue, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday called all party members to stay united and said it’s now time to build consensus and consolidate. He said the future is stronger when all party members are united. Also Read - 'Salute Unity And Courage': P Chidambaram Hails J&K Parties For Coming Together to 'Fight' Article 370 Repeal

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for greater good of people and party. It's now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we're united. Most party workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead party," Pilot said.

Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, the party was deeply divided on the leadership issue with some demanding a "full-time" chief and another backing Gandhis at the helm.

The new crisis in the Congress erupted after 20 leaders wrote to the party chief seeking collective leadership and a revamp of major bodies in the party.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the writing of a letter by Congress leaders ‘unfortunate’ and said Sonia Gandhi should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture.

“The news of 23 senior most Congress leaders writing letter to the Congress president is unbelievable and if it’s true – it’s very unfortunate. There was no need to go in media, I strongly believe that Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture,” gehlot said.

Appreciating the leadership quality of Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot said that she has always taken the challenges head-on.

“Where the fight is to save ethos of democracy, she has always taken challenges head-on. But if she has made up her mind – I believe Rahul Gandhi should come ahead and be the Congress president,”he added.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.