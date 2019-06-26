New Delhi: Former Assam chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said it was time the ambiguity over party president was settled. Addressing media, Gogoi said, “The ambiguity should be settled once and all, we want Rahul Gandhi to continue as President, if he is reluctant and keeps insisting then alternative methods have to be found, it should not be delayed.”

Gogoi also mentioned how both Rahul and Sonia were worthy candidates but neither was keen on donning the mantle. “He (Rahul Gandhi) has made it clear party President should not be from the family (Gandhi), otherwise we don’t mind if Sonia ji is made the President again but she is also not very keen,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had made it amply clear that he would not take back his resignation as Congress President even as Lok Sabha party MPs urged him to reconsider.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi chaired the Congress parliamentary meet where lawmakers said that the party needed Rahul’s leadership and that there was no one else who could lead the Congress. However, it is learnt that Rahul was adamant to step aside and make way for new party chief.

According to an ANI report, senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari spoke to Rahul and tried to explain that the responsibility of Congress’ drubbing in the recently held 2019 General election was not his alone.

Meanwhile, members of Youth Congress and party workers also held a demonstration outside the residence of Rahul in New Delhi and sloganeered in his support. The Congress has been battling a crisis since its humiliating performance in Lok Sabha elections wherein the party managed to win only 52 seats. Soon after, Rahul announced his decision to step down as the party chief.