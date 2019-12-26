New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of instigating violence in Delhi in the name of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, calling on the people to teach a lesson to the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

His comment came on a day the Election Commission held a meeting to decide dates for the Delhi Assembly Election next year, which are likely to be held in February.

Speaking at an event, Shah said, “When debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill took place in Parliament, no one was ready to say anything and instead, they kept on beating around the bush. No sooner did they (Congress) come out, than they started spreading lies on the CAA, thus triggering unrest in Delhi.”

“Led by Congress, the tukde-tukde gang, is responsible for unrest in Delhi. Time has come to punish them. People of Delhi should punish them,” added the Home Minister, who is also the president of the country’s ruling BJP.

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

The term tukde-tukde gang is often used by BJP leaders and supporters to describe opposition leaders, students, human rights activists etc. who hold contrarian views from those of the government and criticise it for its views.

Protests against the CAA, while largely peaceful, have often turned violent in many parts of the country, mostly in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, violence during anti-CAA protests has taken place outside Jamia Millia Islamia University and in areas like Seelampur, Brijpuri, Seemapuri, Daryaganj etc.