New Delhi: After Months of tussle with the Aam Aadmi Party’s top leadership, MLA Alka Lamba on Friday resigned from the party. Lamba announced her decision on Twitter Saturday, saying “the time has come to say Good Bye to AAP.”

This came days after Lamba met the Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi. After their meeting, the speculations were rife that she would return to her previous party i.e. the Congress.

“The time has come to say “Good Bye” to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6 years journey was great learning for me. Thanks to all. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi,” Alka Lamba tweeted.

On the microblogging website, she also mocked AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, by calling his party as “Khas Aadmi Party”. At the same time, she also urged Kejriwal to accept her resignation from the primary membership of the AAP.

“@ArvindKejriwal Ji, your spokespersons asked me as per your desire, with the full arrogance that the Party will accept My resignation even on Twitter. So pls Kindly accept My resignation from the primary membership of the

“Aam Aadmi Party”, which is now a “Khas Aadmi Party”,” she said.

The time has come to say

"Good Bye" to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party.

The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. 🙏🇮🇳. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi — Alka Lamba – अलका लाम्बा (@LambaAlka) September 6, 2019

It must be noted that Delhi Assembly elections are slated to be held early next year.

Last month, Lamba said that she had decided to break all ties with the Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership, though she would continue as an MLA.

Earlier, she had distanced herself from the campaigning for the party during Lok Sabha elections claiming that she was regularly ignored for the legislator meetings.