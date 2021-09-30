New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 23,529 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall infection tally to 3,37,39,980, while the count of active cases dipped to 2,77,020, the lowest in 195 days, reported news agencies citing the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,48,062 with 311 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.Also Read - Bengaluru School Shut Till 20 October After 60 Girl Students Test Positive For Covid

The number of active cases has declined to 2,77,020, comprising 0.82 per cent of the total infections the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.85 per cent, the highest since March 2020, it added. A decrease of 5,500 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also Read - Only 1 in 11 People Manages to Get Vaccinated as Bharat Biotech Fails to Revamp COVAXIN Production

Coronavirus in India: 5 Points to know

Also, 15,06,254 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations done so far to 56,89,56,439, the data showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent. It has been below three per cent for 31 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.74 per cent. This figure has been below three per cent for 97 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,30,14,898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 88.34 crore.

(Based on agency inputs) Also Read - Long Covid-19 Patients Can Experience Persistent ENT Issues