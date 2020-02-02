Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying those criticising him were being booked for sedition. He also said that a time will come when they will decide of launching a nation-wide ‘jail bharo Andolan’ as part of the ongoing protests against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR.

The Hyderabad MP said the country’s jail will prove insufficient to keep the protestors.

“All the jails in the country can lodge only 3 lakh people, if people come out on roads, jails will be insufficient,” Owaisi said addressing a meeting of women.

“We want to tell Modi that a time will come when we will decide launching jail bharo Andolan,” he said.

Notably, the MP was addressing the meeting organised by United Muslim Action Committee, of which his AIMIM is a part.

He shared at the meeting impressions of his visit to a jail in Karnataka’s Bidar to meet two women arrested in a sedition case booked against a school for staging a play against CAA and NRC. He pointed out that headmistress and mother of a girl student, who was part of the play, were arrested and sent to jail.

The MP said the headmistress is unwell. The student’s mother is a widow and her six-year-old daughter is being looked after by her house owner.

Owaisi said while these women were arrested and jailed on serious charges, nothing was done against a Union Minister who raised slogans of ‘goli maro’.

The MP further asserted that the fight against CAA was aimed at saving this country from Hindutva ideology.

