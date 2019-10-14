New Delhi: Acting promptly after receiving a complaint, Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has arrested both the accused who were involved in snatching the handbag of PM Modi’s niece on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Monika Bhardwaj, confirmed the arrest of both the accused in the case. The move from the police came after Damayanti Ben Modi, the daughter of PM Modi’s brother, lodged a complaint with the police.

However, the police stated that it acted upon the complaint without even realizing the identity of the victim. “In the snatching case registered yesterday, the Civil Lines police team and a team of Special Staff have caught one accused — Gaurav alias Nonu, who is a 21-year-old,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by ANI. The other arrested accused has been identified as Badal.

“The accused have been arrested. Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, documents, and the scooty used in the offence have been recovered,” she added.

Earlier on Saturday, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of Modi’s niece in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. The robbery happened in the broad-daylight when Damayanti was getting down from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines.

She was in Amritsar and returned to Delhi today morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan. She had planned to leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening. According to her, Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse were snatched by the robbers.

Following the incident, a war of words broke out between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where the former blamed the latter for the rise in crimes in the national capital.

“Over the period of time, Delhi has been witnessing several such crimes and we have been saying that 90 per cent of illegal immigrants are responsible for a rise in the crimes in the city but when it comes to taking an action against them, the Delhi chief minister says that they (illegal immigrants) brothers. Arvind Kejriwal has been protecting them,” Tiwari told India Today.