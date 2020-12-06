The Times of India Group on Saturday announced that is ceasing the publication of ‘Pune Mirror’. The group also said it is shutting down Mumbai Mirror and will relaunch the daily as a weekly edition. Also Read - Delhi: Major fire breaks out in Times of India building, no casualties reported

However, Pune Mirror and Mumbai Mirror both will continue to have a digital presence.

The Times Group said in a statement that the decision was taken due to coronavirus pandemic induced economic crisis.

The statement mentioned that the “extremely difficult decision to recalibrate our portfolio of publications” was made “following months of discussions and deliberations”.

Referring to Mumbai Mirror’s 15-year history, the statement said, “Sadly, just as the pandemic, lockdown and unprecedented economic crisis have laid low many great ideas and initiatives before they could fully take root, they came as a body blow for the still-young brand.”

“Not only has the newspaper industry been among the hardest-hit in terms of revenues, it has been weighed down by an import duty that has added to newsprint costs,” it added.

“With the long-held hope of a stimulus not materializing and the Indian economy now officially in recession, it is with a heavy heart that the group has decided to cease publication of Mirror in Pune and relaunch Mumbai Mirror as a weekly,” the statement further said.