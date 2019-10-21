













New Delhi: Voting for the Harayana Assembly Election 2019 came to an end at 6 PM on Monday, having started at 7 AM earlier in the day. Exit polls of the single-phase Assembly Election will be announced after 6:30 PM as the Election Commission of India (ECI), last week, banned exit polls till after the end of voting on the election day.

A voter turnout of 65% was registered in the state.

Exit polls will be conducted by various news channels in association with polling agencies. These include News 18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-C Voter, NewsX-Polstrat, Times Now and Today’s Chanakya. Stay tuned to this live blog for the Times Now exit poll result LIVE updates.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, travelled in a train from Chandigarh to his constituency Karnal to cast his vote earlier today. He is seeking a second five-year term in office after the party came to power in the state five years ago, winning 47 seats in the Assembly Elections. In its campaigning, the party focused more on nationalism, with campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah etc., talking on issues like the abrogation of Article 370, Balakot airstrikes etc.

Along with Haryana, Assembly Elections were also held in Maharashtra, another BJP-ruled state where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, is seeking a second consecutive five-year term in office.

Result for both the states will be announced on Thursday.