New Delhi: IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, who had tied the knot in 2018, have filed for divorce with mutual consent in a family court in Jaipur. While Tina Dabi had bagged top position in the UPSC examination in 2015 and Athar Amir, who hails from Kashmir, had secured the second position in civil service examinations in the same year. Also Read - Spitting in Public, Violating Social Distancing & Breaking Quarantine Rules To Attract Rs 2000 Fine in Delhi

Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and are currently posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period. Also Read - Massive Showdown Likely in Delhi on Nov 26 as Farmers Plan Protest Against Centre's Farm Laws

While many people hailed their wedding as a symbol of communal harmony, the Hindu Mahasabha had termed it as love-jihad, following which their story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID Cases, Govt May Send More Central Teams to Other States

However, their marriage hit the rocks after Dabi had removed ‘Khan’ from her surname on social media sometimes back and Athar unfollowed her on Instagram.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan: How The IAS Couple Turned Their Story Into a Beautiful Wedding

Tina Dabi, a Dalit, met Athar Amar-ul Shafi Khan for the first time at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in North Block for a felicitation function on May 11, 2015, and fell in love with each other.

“It was a love-at-first-sight,” the IAS topper had once said. “We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door,” she had recalled. The 2015 IAS topper also said that she was floored with Khan’s wit and charm.