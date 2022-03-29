New Delhi: A year after a family court in Jaipur granted her divorce, celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi has announced her engagement to fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep K Gawande on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Dabi, the first-ever Dalit girl to secure top position in UPSC examination shared a photograph with Gawande and wrote, “I’m wearing the smile you gave me #fiance.” If sources are to be believed, the wedding is scheduled for next month in Jaipur.Also Read - Tina Dabi's Sister Ria Dabi Gets 15th Rank in UPSC Civil Services, Twitter Calls Her Inspiration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

At present, Dabi is posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur, while Gawande, a 2013 batch officer, is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur.

How Social Media Reacted to Her Announcement?

“She finally made a well-thought decision. One should never hurry into marriage/ relationship and regret later. She deserves all the happiness in life”, a Twitter user wrote.

She finally made a well thought decision. One should never hurry into marriage/ relationship and regret later. She deserves all the happiness in life❤️#tinadabi pic.twitter.com/CyBofc5maX — Vaidehi Singh (@Singh_Uvacha) March 29, 2022

Now I believe that Looks/Physical Appearance doesn't Matter 😜#TinaDabi

☺️😌 pic.twitter.com/M4a8VoaOSQ — شرجیل امام (@sharjeel_sahab) March 28, 2022

Tina Dabi And Athar Aamir Khan’s Perfect Love Story

Dabi, a 2016 batch IAS officer, was earlier married to Athar Amir Khan. They had tied the knot in 2018 and parted ways in August 2021. While Tina Dabi had bagged the top position in the UPSC examination in 2015 and Athar Amir, who hails from Kashmir, had secured the second position in civil service examinations in the same year.

2015 IAS toppers, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan,on Saturday tied knot,and choose their wedding venue at Pahalgam Anantnag.. Tina Dabi along with her parents and relatives arrived in Pahalgam on Friday evening and got married at ‘Pahalgam Club’ on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/P4FZulxRtb — 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 (@hereisdanish) April 8, 2018

Both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period.