New Delhi: Ahead of Tina Dabi’s marriage with IAS officer Dr. Pradeep K Gawande, Athar Amir Khan, the celebrated IAS officer’s first husband has shared a couple of pictures on Instagram creating a buzz on social media. In one of the pictures, Khan, wearing a white shirt with a pair of blue denim, can be seen posing somewhere in Srinagar. Another picture is from the 7th Smart City India Expo he had participated in. “In this expo, I got a chance to interact with the commissioner, CEO, and industry experts working for smart cities”, he wrote in the caption.Also Read - Meet Pradeep Gawande, IAS Topper Tina Dabi's Would-be Husband | See Pictures & Videos

Reacting to Khan’s pictures, his fans declared him the ‘most handsome IAS officer’ in India. One fan wrote, “None of the Bollywood actors can beat your smartness look????.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Most handsome officer…Sir u look amazing……. Get married soon.”

Who is Athar Amir Khan?

Athar Aamir Khan is an IAS officer who ranked 2nd in the UPSC Examination 2015. Currently, he is serving as the Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and CEO, of Srinagar Smart City Limited. Recently, he received the ‘Best City Leader of the Year’ Award at the Smart Cities Awards 2022.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan’s ‘Love at First Sight’

Tina Dabi, a Dalit, met Athar Amar-ul Shafi Khan for the first time at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in North Block for a felicitation function on May 11, 2015, and fell in love with each other. “It was a love-at-first-sight,” the IAS topper had once said. “We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door,” she had recalled. The 2015 IAS topper also said that she was floored with Khan’s wit and charm.

Dabi had also said that she wasn’t overly bothered about what people thought of their inter-religion love. “We are in love and very happy. But I must admit that I get very disturbed when I read stuff about us. We have stopped googling our names and reading news about ourselves. I think it is a small price to pay for being in the public eye,” the IAS topper was quoted as saying.

Last year, a family court in Jaipur granted them divorce.