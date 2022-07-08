New Delhi: Celebrated IAS Officer Tina Dabi recently tied the knot with Dr Pradeep Gawande in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur. Soon after the news, Tina Dabi’s ex-husband announced his engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi. IAS officer Athar, currently posted in Srinagar as Municipal Commissioner, shared the news of his engagement on Instagram. Dr Mehreen Qazi is currently working at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in New Delhi.Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Who is Dr. Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen, a native of Umar Colony in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar, is currently working at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in New Delhi.

She has an MD (Doctor of Medicine) and attained her degrees in the UK and Germany.

Besides, the medico is also active in the fashion industry and quite popular on Instagram with over 319K followers.

Tina Dabi and Athar’s divorce

Tina Dabi and Athar had tied the knot in 2018 after dating for years. The now-exes, according to media reports, first met in 2015 in New Delhi at the IAS felicitation ceremony. While Tina Dabi topped the 2015 UPSC exam, Athar stood second on the civil services recruitment exam.

In November 2020, the couple filed for divorce in a Jaipur court, which was officialised in August 2021.

Athar and Tina Dabi were initially posted in the same town – Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Later, Dabi was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad in the state’s Sri Ganganagar.