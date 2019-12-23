New Delhi: At least nine people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a cloth godown in Delhi’s Kirari area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Two others were injured. The incident comes close on the heels of the massive fire that took the lives of 43 people in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi — that too was in factory godown. The fire broke out at around 12:30 AM. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. The building had no fire equipment and only one single staircase, reports said.

Delhi: Three people have died and 10 have been injured after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari at around 12:30 am, today. The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/VDDQW0STAk — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Fire department officials said the fire has been doused and the victims were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

The Anaj Mandi fire triggered a massive political debate as it was found that the units did not have NOC from the fire department. Firemen had to cut window grills to access the building. The AAP government and the MCD started passing the buck. A preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit triggered the blaze, they said. The Delhi government ordered a probe into the incident and sought a detailed report within seven days. Owner of the building Rehan and his manager Furkan have been arrested under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

A massive fire broke out on the 7th, 8th and the 13th floor of Labh Shrivalli building in West Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Sunda. Fire brigade officials said they managed to control the flames after two hours of operation. There were no casualties and 4 people were rescued successfully.