New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that no individual will be barred from celebrating Tipu Jayanti on November 10, according to news agency ANI.

Although the government clarified that Tipu Jayanti is not banned in the state, it also told the High Court that the celebrations on the day of Tipu Jayanti will not be like how it was in the past. This announcement was made after the state High Court ordered the government of Karnataka to reconsider its decision of banning the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state.

According to a Times of India report, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi informed a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka that nothing prevents the petitioners in favour of the festival from celebrating Tipu Jayanti. The statement was made while the court was hearing public interest litigation filed against the Karnataka government’s decision to ban the event.