Tiranga March: CJP gets permission in Mumbai for Azad Maidan demonstration amid Delhi venue restrictions

Mumbai Police have granted the CJP permission to hold a one-day Tiranga protest at Azad Maidan on October 16. The demonstration follows the arrest of two party leaders in Delhi, while a parallel march planned at Connaught Place faces uncertainty amid restrictions at Central Park.

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Mumbai Police have allowed members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a one-day protest at Azad Maidan on Friday, October 16. The demonstration is part of the party’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” campaign, launched after the arrest of two of its leaders in Delhi. The protest aims to show support for CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to judicial custody following a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The party has questioned the action against its members and says that waving the national flag is a democratic right.

According to The Indian Express, Mumbai Police granted permission because Azad Maidan is a designated place for protests. The permission allows the party to hold its demonstration there for one day.

CJP plans parallel tiranga march in Delhi

Along with the Mumbai protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on supporters to join a Tiranga march at 5 pm on Friday at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi. However, the Delhi event faces uncertainty over permission and restrictions at the proposed venue. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons.

Security has also been tightened in and around Connaught Place ahead of the proposed gathering.

According to reports, the Delhi protest is linked to the party’s demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The allegations remain disputed.

Why were CJP leaders arrested?

The protest campaign began after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained following their entry into Jantar Mantar, where they attempted to stage a demonstration.

Delhi Police had announced that Jantar Mantar was no longer a designated protest site. The leaders were accused of entering the restricted area and violating undertakings to maintain peace. They were subsequently sent to five days of judicial custody, according to India Today.

Dipke has defended the party’s campaign, arguing that citizens should be able to display the national flag peacefully. He has urged people to join the demonstrations in support of the arrested leaders.

The permission granted in Mumbai means the CJP can hold its planned protest at Azad Maidan on Friday. The status of the proposed gathering at Central Park in Delhi remains a separate issue.

Dipke says he may be detained before ‘Tiranga’ march at CP

Abhijeet Dipke has said that Delhi Police may detain him ahead of the it’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at the Central Park in Connaught Place today, claiming that investigators are keeping him under watch at his home.

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night, Dipke also said that he was ready to go to jail for waving the national flag. “Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor,” Dipke said.

“If we have to go to jail for waving the tricolour, we are ready for it,” he added.