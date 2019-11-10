New Delhi: BJP MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat was injured on Saturday after his car, in which he was travelling on with an accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep in Haridwar, Uttarakhand today.

Uttarakhand: BJP MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat's car met with an accident near Bhimgoda-Pant Deep, today. He has been admitted to hospital in Haridwar for injuries sustained in the accident. His condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/n9s1WWDiZh — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

He has been admitted to a hospital in Haridwar and his condition is said to be stable, news agency ANI reported.

Who is Tirath Singh Rawat?

Tirath Singh Rawat was the first education minister of newly formed state Uttarakhand.

In 2007, he was elected as state general secretary of Uttarakhand. Later he was appointed as state chief electoral officer and state membership chief.

In 2012, he was elected as legislative assembly member (MLA) and in 2013 he became Uttarakhand BJP Chief.

Earlier this year in May, he was elected as MP from Pauri Lokasabha Seat. Rawat had defeated his nearest rival Manish Khanduri.