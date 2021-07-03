New Delhi: As Tirath Singh Rawat stepped down from his post last night, Uttarakhand will get its third chief minister in four months on Saturday evening. Notably, to elect the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, the BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled at 3 PM today at the party office in Dehradun. There is a strong buzz in the party that this time chief minister will be most likely to be elected from MLAs only as the state assembly election is due in the next eight months. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Bhavani Laughs At Sayi's Prank, Is It Time For Change In Their Equation?

Reacting to Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation, former Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said,”Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to Covid. Circumstances have led to this situation. Leader to be elected at today’s legislature meet.” Also Read - Karnataka: Vaccination Centre Denies Shots To Menstruating Women, Asks Them to Come After 5 Days

Uttarakhand Crisis: Here Are The LIVE Updates Also Read - The story of 52-year-old Indian Lingerie Model, Geeta J; Breaking Stereotypes