Dehradun: Putting an end to the political crisis in Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. A day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the CM’s post, Tirath Singh Rawat name came forward to become the next leader of the state. The decision to make him the next chief minister of the state was chosen during the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Wednesday. Also Read - Tirath Singh Rawat To Be New Uttarakhand CM, Swearing-In Ceremony at 4pm

His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the legislature party meeting, which lasted for around 30 minutes. Also Read - Uttarakhand: In 20 Years, Trivendra Singh Rawat Only Chief Minister to Complete 4 Years in Office

Earlier in the day, accompanied by party MLAs and MPs, Tirath Singh Rawat met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan to stake his claim for forming the government. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 56 MLAs in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-15 and is currently the party’s national secretary. He was also an MLA from the Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012-17.

His choice as the new chief minister by the BJP comes as a surprise as he was not among the favourites. After being congratulated by the outgoing chief minister and BJP’s central observer and national vice-president Raman Singh, Tirath Singh Rawat thanked the top leadership of the saffron party for giving him the new responsibility.

“I have been a humble party worker. I had never imagined that I will be a given an opportunity like this by the party. I hope that with everyone’s cooperation and blessings, I will do justice to my new role,” he said.

Though he has held important organisational positions both in the state and at the Centre, Tirath Singh Rawat is a first-time MP.

He defeated his political mentor and BJP veteran Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri’s son Manish Khanduri of the Congress by over three lakh votes to win from the Pauri Garhwal seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, who was also being considered a contender for the post, said Tirath Singh Rawat was a good choice.

(With inputs from PTI)