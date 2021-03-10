Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat is set to be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, the BJP announced at its party meet in the state capital today. He will be sworn in as Uttarakhand CM around 4 pm. Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat announced after the 30-minute long meeting of the BJP legislature party. Also Read - Who Is Dhan Singh Rawat: The Man Who Will Likely Be Chosen By BJP as New Uttarakhand CM

The Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal was elected as leader of BJP legislature party, paving way for him to take over as the new Uttarakhand CM. Also Read - Uttarakhand: In 20 Years, Trivendra Singh Rawat Only Chief Minister to Complete 4 Years in Office

Tirath Singh Rawat was the Uttarakhand BJP chief from 2013-2015. He was also a former members of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met on Wednesday at the party office in Dehradun for the party’s legislature meeting to decide replacement for Trivendra Singh Rawat. Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the chief ministerial post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh Rawat’s resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP’s central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.

Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.